Pulp and PJ Harvey are going to headline next year’s Øya Festival.

The two artists will co-headline the festival on Wednesday 7th August, celebrating the festival’s 25th anniversary event, which runs from 7th-10th August 2024 in Tøyenparken, Oslo.

The news follows just days after PJ Harvey announced a huge summer London show. She’ll perform at Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 18th August 2024, with support from Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi.

“I’m grateful to Gunnersbury Park for inviting me to curate this event,” she says. “I have chosen what I feel to be some of the most exciting artists working today. With them I hope to be able to give the audience an emotional, heartening and uplifting experience.”