PVRIS will release a new mixtape of collabs, ‘F.I.L.T.H.’, this summer – check out ‘The Blob’, featuring Lights

PVRIS have announced an upcoming mixtape, ‘F.I.L.T.H.’, set to arrive this summer.

vrisThe project features collaborations with Lights, Tommy Genesis, Alice Longyu-Gao, and other female, non-binary, and queer artists, producers, and engineers.

To kick off the new era, PVRIS have dropped a vibrant new track called ‘The Blob’, featuring Canadian artist Lights. The collaboration came about organically, with frontwoman Lyndsey Gunnulfsen sending Lights the instrumental and allowing her to put her own unique spin on the song.

Speaking to Rock Sound about working with Lights, Gunnulfsen said, “I just sent her the instrumental, it didn’t have vocals or anything. She flipped the song in such a cool way, vocally, that I never would have been able to do on my own and never would have thought of doing. Lights is a big person I looked up to a lot in this scene because she’s a multi-instrumentalist. She’s producing her stuff, does all her own art direction. She’s badass.”



The singer added, “It’s been fun and it’s been cool to have a track ready, and then sending it to somebody else and being like ‘Put your sauce on it, put your magic on it’.”

The mixtape aims to create a space where the artists involved can express themselves freely and experiment with their sound. Gunnulfsen noted the lack of female representation in writing and producing sessions, and hopes to facilitate more organic collaborations between women in music.

“I don’t really understand what everyone is so scared of? That we’ll all have too much fun together? It’s all I’ve experienced in this chapter (of working almost exclusively with women); just pure fun. I feel like a kid again and this is the least stressed I’ve felt making music,” Gunnulfsen explained.

PVRIS are set to headline dates across America this summer with support from Pale Waves and Bruses, and will also be playing select dates with The Smashing Pumpkins.