Rachel Chinouriri has released an acoustic version of her homesick single ‘The Hills’

Rachel Chinouriri has shared a brand version of her latest new single, ‘The Hills’.

The original track marks the first taster from her debut album, due in 2024, arriving a few weeks ago alongside news of her biggest London headline show to date at London’s KOKO on 6th March.

Rachel says of the track: “I wrote The Hills about the feeling of not belonging and being out of place. I was in LA having a pretty terrible time. I didn’t feel like I connected with many people musically or in general, and I was stressed out about lots of things in my personal life. I also love being at home, and felt very out of place.

“After a month in LA, I was having my last session and it was going very bad… I was texting Aaron Shadrow in the session… one of the few people I really connected with creatively, we made a plan to leave and he took me to his house and I just told him how I felt. He just started playing the guitar and drums and I started writing about how I felt and in that moment I realised the UK truly is my home.

“Despite how alienated I’ve felt at times because of my race, battles and experiences, in that moment I realised where I enjoyed being was around my friends and loved ones in London. I was writing this in the hills and I felt like no matter how beautiful of a home I was in, in the LA hills, I stuck out like a sore thumb and that was the beginning of the end of this album… a project I started with a song about how I wanted to find my home.”

Check it out below.