Rachel Chinouriri has announced her debut album, and dropped a new video starring Florence Pugh

Rachel Chinouriri has announced her debut album.

Her long-awaited full-length, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ will be released on 3rd May via Parlophone / Atlas Artists, with the news arriving alongside new single ‘Never Need Me’, the video for which stars Florence Pugh.

Rachel says: “It’s finally here. The moment most musicians dream of when they’re a child. I can’t believe it’s real in a way, but I’m proud of it. What A Devastating Turn Of Events should feel like discovering a personal journey of all the hardship and struggles that have ultimately made me the person I am today. I was lost when I first made this album, when I felt so lost within myself but also in London. I was on a search to find myself and I can say I’ve managed to do that by the end of this process and have found a love for myself that I never thought was possible. I feel fortunate enough to be able to document that process and have it in physical form and sound. Hopefully it’ll help other people realise that it takes tough times, self accountability, betrayal and uncomfortable moments to finally get to a point of true self love. I’m more than ready for the next chapter.”

Florence adds of the video collab: “Recently I was in LA and I was listening to a few of her songs and I thought, you know what, I’m actually going to reach out to this amazing artist and I just said ‘Thank you for making my day today’ and then she replied and was also a fan and then this idea came that I was in her music video!”

Check out the video below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Garden Of Eden

The Hills

Never Need Me

My Everything

All I Ever Asked

It Is What It Is

Dumb Bitch Juice

What A Devastating Turn Of Events

My Blood

Robbed

Cold Call

I Hate Myself

Pocket

So My Darling