Rachel Chinouriri has unveiled a new single about knowing her own worth, ‘It Is What It Is’

Rachel Chinouriri has unveiled a new single, ‘It Is What It Is’.

The track marks the latest from her upcoming debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, and follows up on previous singles ‘Never Need Me’ and ‘The Hills’ ahead of the full release on 3rd May.

“Well, I was definitely in a petty mood,” she explains. “It’s interesting because humans are full of flaws and I have the privilege of going through therapy, which has massively helped me with my self development journey however there are those moments where you want to be so petty because someone’s done you wrong.

“I’ve learnt I’m responsible for how I allow men to treat me because they feel I’m worthless enough to be treated that way and it’s a big F U to them as I’ve not discovered how much I deserve. I just feel annoyed I never got to say what I wanted and that’s fine… I have this song instead and it is what it is.”

Check out the video below.