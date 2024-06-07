Rachel Chinouriri has unveiled a new yuné pinku remix of her single, ‘It Is What It Is’.

The original track is from her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, which also features the singles ‘Never Need Me’ and ‘The Hills’ and was released in May.

Of working with yunè, Rachel shares: “I’ve always been incredibly attracted to the way she blends her musical genres and offers something totally unique in the electronic space. She’s a force and a woman doing her thing.”

“Well, I was definitely in a petty mood,” she adds of the original track. “It’s interesting because humans are full of flaws and I have the privilege of going through therapy, which has massively helped me with my self development journey however there are those moments where you want to be so petty because someone’s done you wrong.

“I’ve learnt I’m responsible for how I allow men to treat me because they feel I’m worthless enough to be treated that way and it’s a big F U to them as I’ve not discovered how much I deserve. I just feel annoyed I never got to say what I wanted and that’s fine… I have this song instead and it is what it is.”

Check out the remix below.