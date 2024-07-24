Radio Free Alice are teasing their new EP with an early single about running away – check out ‘Johnny’

The EP lands in August.

Radio Free Alice have announced their new EP ‘Polyester’.

Set for release on 21st August, the Naarm/Melbourne new-wave band have also shared a new single, ‘Johnny’.

Discussing the track, the band explain: “‘Johnny’ is about growing up and feeling isolated. It follows the narrative of a young guy who runs away from his very religious family because he feels alone in it.”

The EP was initially conceived in Melbourne before being completed during the band’s recent European tour. The recording process took place in various unconventional locations across London, Paris, Bristol, Dublin, Nottingham, and Hradec Kralove (Czech Republic), including studios, backstage areas, tour vans, street corners, hostel bunk beds, and train stations.

The band will be touring Australia in support of the ‘Polyester’ EP. The dates in full read:

AUGUST
15 Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
17 Tomcat, Brisbane, QLD
23 Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW
24 Bar Yuki, Milton, NSW
29 The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC
31 Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

SEPTEMBER
5 Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA
6 Mojos, Perth, WA

