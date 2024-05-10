Radio Free Alice ponder unrequited love with their 80s-influenced new single, ‘2010’

Radio Free Alice have released a new single, ‘2010’.

The first cut from a to-be-announced ‘body of work’ due out this year, the track sees the Naarm/Melbourne-based band thinking about unrequited love ahead of their imminent UK stint for The Great Escape, Dot To Dot Festival, Live at Leeds and more.

“We’ve been playing the song live for almost a year now,” the band say of the track. “Musically we were influenced by early The Cure and The Smiths. The song focuses on the instrumentation rather than the vocals more than any other track on the EP. It’s the first and only song we have with a pretty much totally instrumental chorus.”

Check it out below.