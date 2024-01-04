Rage Against The Machine “will not be touring or playing live again”

Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine has disclosed on Instagram that the band will cease touring and live performances. This marks the band’s third split.

In a heartfelt statement, Wilk expressed, “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Accompanying his post, Wilk conveyed his gratitude: “Bottom of my heart. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”

As of now, there are no statements on the band’s official social media platforms, and no other band member has made a public comment.

Rage Against The Machine, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in late 2023, initially announced their reunion tour in 2019 after an 11-year break. The tour faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually began in North America in the summer of 2022. However, complications arose when lead singer Zack de la Rocha sustained an Achilles tear, leading him to perform seated for 18 shows. The band subsequently cancelled their European and North American dates in 2023.

Despite expectations for rescheduled shows, the band has not returned to touring.