ratbag is issuing an invite into her world with debut EP ‘why aren’t you laughing?’, out this Friday

ratbag has announced her debut EP, ‘why aren’t you laughing?’.

The four-track effort is set to arrive on Friday 8th December, preceded by her recent singles ‘exit girl’, ‘dead end kids’ and ‘rats in my walls’.

ratbag shares: “why aren’t you laughing? is your invitation into my world. i’ve opened the door just a crack, enough for you to see the beginning of what’s going on. these 4 songs had been brewing in a big ol’ bowl of soup in my head and are now ready to be eaten, by you. it feels quite scary to hand over my songs, like i’m handing pieces of me to the world, but i think it’s equally as exciting. i hope you’re hungry.”

Check it out below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads: