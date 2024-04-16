ratbag visits her monster pals for a new live performance series featuring tracks from her debut EP

ratbag has launched live performance series featuring tracks from her debut EP

The four-track effort, ‘why aren’t you laughing?’, arrived last December, preceded by her singles ‘exit girl’, ‘dead end kids’ and ‘rats in my walls’. The new video series features performances in the homes of her monster pals, with episode one set in Slug’s Grove.

ratbag explains: “for these performances, each video was shot inside the home of the band member i wrote it alongside: fritz played the synth lines for exit girl, slug sluggishly stumbled upon the riff for rot in love, etc. although after their last… incident, i’ve been playing with a temporary band. i hope you’re ready to explore more of my world, though much of it remains uncharted, so don’t stray too far.”

Of the EP, she said at the time: “why aren’t you laughing? is your invitation into my world. i’ve opened the door just a crack, enough for you to see the beginning of what’s going on. these 4 songs had been brewing in a big ol’ bowl of soup in my head and are now ready to be eaten, by you. it feels quite scary to hand over my songs, like i’m handing pieces of me to the world, but i think it’s equally as exciting. i hope you’re hungry.”

Check out episode one below.