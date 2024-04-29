ratbag has shared a new episode of her series ‘why aren’t you laughing?’

ratbag has released the latest instalment of her live performance series, ‘why aren’t you laughing?’, featuring tracks from her debut EP.

The series explores the natural habitats of her monstrous bandmates. In the second episode, viewers are treated to a live performance of ratbag’s debut single ‘rats in my walls’, which takes place in the eerie setting of Deemo’s Cave. This follows the series’ first episode where ratbag performed ‘rot in love’ in the mystical Slug’s Grove. Fans can look forward to two more episodes, set to be released bi-weekly, which will delve further into the habitats of other band members, Fritz and Eugene.

Released towards the end of last year, the ‘why aren’t you laughing?’ EP offers a first glimpse into the expansive, interconnected universe of ratbag and her band. You can read our Hype cover feature with ratbag here.