Ratboys have booked a new European tour for spring

Ratboys have announced a new European tour.

The Chicago band will be performing in support of their recently-released album, ‘The Window’, which came out last year via Topshelf Records.

They’re set to play two headline London shows at Windmill Brixton, as well as dates in Southhampton, Nottingham, Glasgow and Leeds , plus festival performances at Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret.

The details are:

MAY

29 Barcelona @ Primavera Sound

31 London @ Windmill Brixton w/ Langkamer

JUNE

01 London @ Windmill Brixton w/ SUDS

03 Southampton @ Joiners w/ Lande Hekt

04 Nottingham @ Bodega w/ Lande Hekt

05 Glasgow @ Rum Shack w/ Lande Hekt

06 Leeds @ Belgrave Music Hall w/ Lande Hekt

08 Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret