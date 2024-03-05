Ratboys have booked a new European tour for spring

Ratboys have announced a new European tour.
The Chicago band will be performing in support of their recently-released album, ‘The Window’, which came out last year via Topshelf Records.
They’re set to play two headline London shows at Windmill Brixton, as well as dates in Southhampton, Nottingham, Glasgow and Leeds , plus festival performances at Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret.
The details are:
MAY
29 Barcelona @ Primavera Sound
31 London @ Windmill Brixton w/ Langkamer
JUNE
01 London @ Windmill Brixton w/ SUDS
03 Southampton @ Joiners w/ Lande Hekt
04 Nottingham @ Bodega w/ Lande Hekt
05 Glasgow @ Rum Shack w/ Lande Hekt
06 Leeds @ Belgrave Music Hall w/ Lande Hekt
08 Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret