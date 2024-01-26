Raven x Rabbit embrace life’s adventures with their new single, ‘Alive’

The band are currently working on their debut album.

Raven x Rabbit have shared their new single, ‘Alive’.

The indie-pop track is out now via Dark Escapes Music, with the Hanoi-based duo – Danna (the Raven) and Heather (the Rabbit) – taking influence from the likes of Wolf Alice, Mitski and Alvvays.

“‘Alive’ is more than a song; it’s an expression of the journey towards finding yourself and embracing life’s adventures,” they explain. “It’s for everyone who’s ever stood at the crossroads of their dreams and dared to take a step forward.”

Check it out below.

