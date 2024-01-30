RAYE is the second act announced to play at this year’s BRIT Awards

RAYE is set to perform at the 2024 BRIT Awards, making her the second confirmed artist for the event, following pop sensation Dua Lipa.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 2, at The O2 in London, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

RAYE, has made history this year by becoming the most nominated artist in a single year for the BRIT Awards. She has been nominated for seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and Song of the Year with Mastercard.

For the Song of the Year category, RAYE has received two nominations for her songs ‘Prada’, a collaboration with cassö and D-Block Europe, and ‘Escapism’, featuring 070 Shake. The nominations come on the heels of the release of RAYE’s independent debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’, which was released in February 2023.

Other artists nominated for awards at the 2024 BRIT Awards include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.