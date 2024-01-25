RAYE has announced a huge show at London’s O2 Arena

RAYE has announced new London show.

The gig will take place 15th March 2024 at The O2 Arena, in support of her debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’. The news follows on from her seven nominations for the 2024 BRIT Awards, making her the most nominated artist in a single year.

“This is my first headline performance at The O2 Arena,” she says. “We will have 90 guests on stage, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, our guests from The Royal Albert Hall, to perform My 21st Century Symphony. We scarily will have one month to attempt to sell 18,000 tickets, but no matter how many tickets we sell or don’t sell, I’m going to give the best show I can possibly give. I am counting down the days for this moment.”

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Tuesday 30th January.