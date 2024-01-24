RAYE, Olivia Dean and CMAT are among the nominees for the BRIT Awards 2024

Dua Lipa has also been confirmed as performing at the ceremony.

The nominees have been announced for the BRIT Awards 2024.

Notable inclusions are RAYE (pictured) with seven nominations, breaking the record for the most nominations for a single artist in any one year, as well as Olivia Dean, Dua Lipa, Blur, Little Simz, Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress, who are among those up for multiple gongs. CMAT can also be found in the International Artist category.

The BRITs takes place Saturday 2nd March, live from The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV1 and ITX.

The full list of nominees reads:

British album of the year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye

British group

Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

New artist

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
Raye – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International group

Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International song

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water

Rock/alternative act

Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye

R&B act

Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Y Not Festival has unveiled 2024's line-up
Music News
L'objectif are back with news of a brand new EP, and a puppy-packed teaser single
Music News
Borough Council have dropped their new single 'Casino'
READ MORE