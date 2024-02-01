RAYE, Sampha and Holly Humberstone are among the latest names for this year’s Øya Festival

It's the festival's 25th anniversary event.

The full list of new additions reads: RAYE (UK), ARCA (VE), ASTRID S (NO), SAMPHA (UK), HOLLY HUMBERSTONE (UK), JOY ORBISON (UK), YUNÈ PINKU (IE/MY), NABIHAH IQBAL (UK), SHERELLE (UK), SKATEBÅRD (NO), OLOF DREIJER and DIVA CRUZ (SE).

The festival will also see Pulp and PJ Harvey co-headline the festival on Wednesday 7th August, celebrating the festival’s 25th anniversary event, which runs from 7th-10th August 2024 in Tøyenparken, Oslo.

Plus, there will be further sets from Gabrielle, The National, The Smile, Big Thief, IDLES, Loyle Carner, Alvvays, Blondshell, The Kills, Nia Archives, Yard Act and loads more.

