RAYE and Charli XCX are leading the first names for the Saturday of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton.

The event will take place from 24th-26th May at Stockwood Park, with further sets from Aitch, Griff, Mabel, Alfie Templeman, Caity Baser, Cat Burns, Dylan, The Last Dinner Party and more.

The Friday line-up meanwhile will host Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Rudimental, Diplo and Kenya Grace, among others.

Visit bbc.co.uk/bigweekend for more information.