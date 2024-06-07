RAYE has released an ambitious new 7-minute, three-part single, ‘Genesis.’

RAYE has released an ambitious new song, ‘Genesis.’.

The 7-minute track is a three-part work that follows on from her lauded 2023 debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’.

RAYE says: “There is a Nina Simone quote, ‘It is an artist’s duty to reflect the times’. This quote is everything to me and I believe the best way I can try to do this is through my art and my music.

“There is so much darkness and pain in this world we live in, and I wanted to create something both as deeply personal and as raw as I could find myself to be about my own mind and the world I see around me.

“The song is a 7-minute piece that I have crafted and scrutinized over the last year and a half, experimenting with different genres and sonic expressions, beneath all the layers and the lyrics, the underlying message is ‘Let There Be Light’.

“It is a prayer and a plea and a cry for help and I really hope this song will be able to bring some hope, the way this music does for me, to those who need it most.”

RAYE was recently awarded a BRIT for Songwriter of the Year (as well as a slew of others), and Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello Awards 2024, too.

Check out the new release below.