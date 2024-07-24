Dork’s Down With Boring podcast is off to Berkshire as Reading & Leeds Festival expands it’s lineup with new stages

Reading & Leeds Festival have announced new additions to their lineup, including the debut of our very own Down With Boring podcast at Reading Festival.

Yes, you read that right. The podcast that’s been subjecting unsuspecting artists to audio torture masquerading as interviews is ‘doing’ Reading. We’re bringing our special brand of musical mayhem to a festival known for massive bands, questionable life choices, and the occasional outbreak of actual music. Guests? Oh, we’ll announce those in due course. For now, just imagine your favourite artists from the lineup squirming under the spotlight of our relentlessly ridiculous questioning. It’s how we know they’re really enjoying it.

The podcast will make its first appearance at the festival on the Sunday, taking place on The Aux stage. This new stage is one of two additions to the festival this year, alongside The Chevron. The Aux stage will host a variety of podcasts, interactive talks, and live streams covering topics from music to pop culture.

Other new additions to The Aux stage include internet personalities Chunkz & Filly, who will bring their YouTube show to the festival. Max Balegde and George Clarke’s The Useless Hotline podcast will now appear at Leeds due to popular demand.

The Chevron stage, a new 40,000 capacity open-air venue, will feature what organisers are calling “the world’s biggest silent rave”. New acts announced for this stage include DJ duo Billen Ted, drum & bass artist Mozey, electro dance producer Badger, and garage and grime DJ Flava D.

Reading & Leeds Festival will take place from 23rd to 25th August, welcoming 240,000 music fans across both sites. The main stage will feature headliners including Blink-182, Lana Del Rey, and Liam Gallagher.