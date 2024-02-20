Real Estate have shared a 90s-inspired animated video for their new single ‘Flowers’

Real Estate have released a new album single, ‘Flowers’.

Their full-length, ‘Daniel’ will be released on 23rd February via Domino, and has already been teased by early single ‘Water Underground’, which arrived with a clip inspired by The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

“For me, the greatest animated music video of all time is Magnus Carlsson’s iconic ‘Paranoid Android’ video for Radiohead,” the band’s Martin Courtney says of the new one. “It looked like nothing else on MTV in 1997. So when we decided to do an animated video for our next single, that was at the top of the mood board. Let’s make something like the “Paranoid Android” video. It didn’t even occur to us that we could actually ask Magnus Carlsson himself to make a video for our song, or that he would actually do it, or that it would end up just as weird and beautiful as we could have imagined. Big thanks to the legend Mr. Carlsson for being up for working with us.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: