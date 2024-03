Real Estate have announced a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of their recent full-length ‘Daniel’, which was released in February via Domino, with tickets going on general sale from this Friday (15th March) at 10am.

The details are:

OCTOBER

03 St John at Hackney Church, London, UK

04 Stylus, Leeds, UK

05 Newcastle University Students’ Union, Newcastle, UK

06 The Garage, Glasgow, UK