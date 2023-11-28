Real Estate have announced a new album with a The Adventures Of Pete & Pete-inspired video for ‘Water Underground’

Real Estate have announced a new album.

‘Daniel’ will be released on 23rd February via Domino. The news arrives alongside a video for early teaser ‘Water Underground’, a clip inspired by The Adventures of Pete & Pete and starring the show’s Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna.

“This song is about writing songs,” stated frontman and lyricist Martin Courtney. “I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.”

“New Jersey roots are hard to break,” Tamberelli adds of the video. “Julian, Alex and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: