Red Velvet celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new EP, ‘Cosmic’

Red Velvet are celebrating their 10th anniversary with the release of a new six-track EP titled ‘Cosmic’.

The project, released via SM Entertainment / Virgin Music, is an expansion of Red Velvet’s vivid musical world, weaving together diverse stories and emotions about the values, relationships, and existence that make one shine.

The EP’s title track, ‘Cosmic’, is a dreamy, disco-pop single that brings out Red Velvet’s enchanting side in a fairytale-like story describing a serendipitous love crash-landing. The track is written by renowned K-pop hitmaker KENZIE and Swedish pop composers Moonshine.

‘Cosmic’ is a deliberately stark contrast to Red Velvet’s last release, their third album ‘Chill Kil’, showcasing the group’s dual concept that allows them to flit between their ‘red’ (sweet, brighter side) and ‘velvet’ (more mature, darker side) with each project.

The EP also features tracks like ‘Sunflower’, a fun pop dance song with an emotional melody, ‘Last Drop’, an R&B pop track with resonant bass-heavy beats, ‘Love Arcade’, a bouncy pop melody with keyboard sounds that recreate the playful atmosphere of an arcade, ‘Bubble’, a mesmerising love song with pristine vocal harmonies, and ‘Night Drive’, a calming R&B pop mid-tempo fused with a dreamy synth-pop sound.

Since their debut in 2014, Red Velvet have attracted fans across the globe. Their 2019 album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’ set the record as the first female K-Pop act to top the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 44 countries, while their 2021 EP ‘Queendom’ topped Korean and international music charts. Last year, Red Velvet embarked on their most extensive world tour yet, Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V, which included their first headline shows in Europe.

Check out the video for ‘Cosmic’ below.