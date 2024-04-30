Reece Young tackles themes of suicide and depression in his new single, ‘Am I Wrong’

Reece Young has unveiled a new track, ‘Am I Wrong’.

Reece commented on the depth of the song’s subject, stating, “‘Am I Wrong’ touches on the darkest topic I’ve written about yet. Thoughts of suicide and depressive episodes have always plagued not only me, but a ton of people in my life. ‘Am I Wrong’ questions if continuing on is worth it. Is wanting an ending a bad thing? Forgetting about the consequences of what would follow a reality like that is frightening. Hopefully, the listener hears these words and finds solace in the knowledge that they aren’t alone, and that other people out there struggle with the same thoughts.”

The track follows his earlier releases ‘LOW’ and ‘DARK.

You can check out the video for ‘Am I Wrong’ below.