Remi Wolf has announced her second album.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Juno’, the former Dork cover star will release ‘Big Ideas’ on 12th July, preceded by teaser single ‘Cinderella’ on Thursday.

The news arrives ahead of her upcoming tour supporting Olivia Rodrigo, which will visit:

MAY

03 Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

07 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

10 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

14 London, UK – The O2

15 London, UK – The O2