Remi Wolf has released her new single ‘Motorcycle’ – a song about wanting to settle down but also be free

Remi Wolf has released a new single, ‘Motorcycle’.

It’s the latest track from her upcoming new album. The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Juno’, the Dork fave will release ‘Big Ideas’ on 12th July, after her UK support tour with Olivia Rodrigo.

“Lyrically the song dives into this internal dichotomy I experience a lot in my life,” Remi explains. “One side of me is always wanting to slow down and settle down and be in love and be normal and have babies and shit, while the other, very forceful, part of me needs to be restlessly independent and stubborn and free. The song is essentially a fantasy about me living in a reality where both sides of me can exist simultaneously… Secret lives of the wives of Harley Davidson type…”

She’ll bring ‘Big Ideas’ to Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London this winter, with a further special in-store acoustic performance and Q&A confirmed at Rough Trade East on 25th June, ahead of her appearance at Glastonbury.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

28 – O2 Academy – Leeds

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

DECEMBER

1 – Albert Hall – Manchester

4 – O2 Academy – Bristol

5 – O2 Academy Brixton – London

Check out the new single below.