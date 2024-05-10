Remi Wolf has shared two new tracks from her upcoming second album – check out ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’

"You can’t put me into a box bitch so don’t even try."

Remi Wolf has released two new singles.

‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’ follow on from recent single ‘Cinderella’, with all three taken from her upcoming second album. The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Juno’, the former Dork cover star will release ‘Big Ideas’ on 12th July, following her UK support tour with Olivia Rodrigo.

She explains: “I wrote Toro and Alone in Miami in the same week of sessions and in my mind they have always been intended to be listened to back to back. I wrote both songs with my friends Ethan Gruska and Jack Demeo in LA in between tours in early 2022.

“To be frank, Toro is a song about having sex in a hotel, and Alone in Miami is a song about my week I spent alone in Miami during Art Basel – and is quite literally a detailed and accurate description of what happened while I was there.

“These two songs showcase the sonic breadth of this album – and you can’t put me into a box bitch so don’t even try.”

