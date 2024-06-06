Remi Wolf has booked a new UK tour that includes a night at London’s Brixton Academy

Remi Wolf has announced a new UK tour.

She’ll bring her new album ‘Big Ideas’ to Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London this winter, with a further special in-store acoustic performance and Q&A confirmed at Rough Trade East on 25th June, ahead of her appearance at Glastonbury.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

28 – O2 Academy – Leeds

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

DECEMBER

1 – Albert Hall – Manchester

4 – O2 Academy – Bristol

5 – O2 Academy Brixton – London

Remi recently released a couple of new singles. ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’ follow on from previous drop ‘Cinderella’, with all three taken from her upcoming second album.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Juno’, the former Dork cover star will release ‘Big Ideas’ on 12th July, after her UK support tour with Olivia Rodrigo.

She explains: “I wrote Toro and Alone in Miami in the same week of sessions and in my mind they have always been intended to be listened to back to back. I wrote both songs with my friends Ethan Gruska and Jack Demeo in LA in between tours in early 2022.

“To be frank, Toro is a song about having sex in a hotel, and Alone in Miami is a song about my week I spent alone in Miami during Art Basel – and is quite literally a detailed and accurate description of what happened while I was there.

“These two songs showcase the sonic breadth of this album – and you can’t put me into a box bitch so don’t even try.”

Check them out below.