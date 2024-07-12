Remi Wolf has shared a new video for ‘Soup’ as she releases her second album, ‘Big Ideas’

Remi Wolf has released her highly-anticipated second album ‘Big Ideas’ alongside a brand new video for ‘Soup’.

The album represents a step forward for the longtime Dork favourite, showcasing a refined and ambitious approach to her craft.

Discussing ‘Soup’, she explains, “Soup explores my relationship to commitment and follow through. If you ever really wanted to be there for someone fully but ended up getting drunk on a rooftop instead, Soup is for you!” She further elaborated on the album as a whole, saying, “Big Ideas in essence is my mid 20s coming of age album. It documents all my wild nights, situationships, and jet lagged high highs, low lows and evolving thoughts on my identity and purpose in this world. ALL THE BIG IDEAS!!! Also it sounds sick af and was very fun to make. Please enjoy my children.”

‘Big Ideas’ follows Wolf’s 2021 debut album ‘Juno’ and comes after a series of single releases including ‘Cinderella’, ‘Toro’, ‘Alone in Miami’, and ‘Motorcycle’.

Check out the new video below.

In support of ‘Big Ideas’, Wolf will soon embark on a headline tour, set to begin on 10th September.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

10 The Warfield, San Francisco, USA

12 Roseland Theater, Portland, USA

13 The Showbox, Seattle, USA

15 The Complex, Salt Lake City, USA

17 Ogden Theatre, Denver, USA

19 The Criterion, Oklahoma City, USA

20 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, USA

22 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, USA

23 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, USA

25 Tabernacle, Atlanta, USA

26 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, USA

28 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, USA

29 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, USA

OCTOBER

1 HISTORY, Toronto, Canada

3 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, USA

4 Radius, Chicago, USA

6 The Armory, Minneapolis, USA

10 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA