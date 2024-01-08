Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have released a music video for their collab, ‘Not My Fault’.

The track, which debuted in December, is featured on the soundtrack of the Paramount Pictures’ film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical. Rapp reprises her Broadway role as Regina George in the film, which premieres in the US on 12th January, coinciding with the soundtrack’s release through Interscope Records. The UK release is scheduled for 12th January.

Directed by Mia Barnes and produced by Jami Arceo of Freenjoy, you can check out the clip below.

Reneé Rapp is set to embark on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour in the UK and Europe, promoting her debut album ‘Snow Angel’ and its extended deluxe version released in August and November, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion recently contributed to Danielle Brooks’ ‘Hell No!’ remixed by Timbaland, from The Color Purple movie soundtrack. Additionally, she released the single ‘Cobra’ and a Spiritbox remix, following her 2022 album ‘Traumazine.’

Renee Rapp’s tour dates are as follows:

February

13 – Olympia, Paris, France

15 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

16 – Huxley, Berlin, Germany

18 – Melkweg The Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 – Melkweg The Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands

20 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

25 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

28 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

March

01 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

02 – Roundhouse, London, UK

03 – PRYZM Kingston, Kingston upon Thames, UK

04 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

05 – Level, Nottingham, UK

07 – Brook, Southampton, UK