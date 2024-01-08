Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have released a music video for their collab, ‘Not My Fault’.
The track, which debuted in December, is featured on the soundtrack of the Paramount Pictures’ film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical. Rapp reprises her Broadway role as Regina George in the film, which premieres in the US on 12th January, coinciding with the soundtrack’s release through Interscope Records. The UK release is scheduled for 12th January.
Directed by Mia Barnes and produced by Jami Arceo of Freenjoy, you can check out the clip below.
Reneé Rapp is set to embark on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour in the UK and Europe, promoting her debut album ‘Snow Angel’ and its extended deluxe version released in August and November, respectively.
Megan Thee Stallion recently contributed to Danielle Brooks’ ‘Hell No!’ remixed by Timbaland, from The Color Purple movie soundtrack. Additionally, she released the single ‘Cobra’ and a Spiritbox remix, following her 2022 album ‘Traumazine.’
Renee Rapp’s tour dates are as follows:
February
13 – Olympia, Paris, France
15 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
16 – Huxley, Berlin, Germany
18 – Melkweg The Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands
19 – Melkweg The Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands
20 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
25 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
28 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
March
01 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK
02 – Roundhouse, London, UK
03 – PRYZM Kingston, Kingston upon Thames, UK
04 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
05 – Level, Nottingham, UK
07 – Brook, Southampton, UK