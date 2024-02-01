Reneé Rapp, Fontaines D.C. and The Last Dinner Party are among 50+ new names for Reading & Leeds

Over fifty new names have joined the bill for Reading & Leeds.

The acts will be joining a bill that already features Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Blink-182, Jorja Smith, The Prodigy, Skrillex, Raye, Digga D, Spiritbox and loads more.

New to the line-up are: Reneé Rapp (pictured), Fontaines D.C., Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, Beabadoobee, Kenya Grace, Nia Archives, Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, Ashnikko, David Kushner, Rachel Chinouriri, Hak Baker and The Last Dinner Party.

Plus, The Japanese House, Bleachers, Nia Archives, Confidence Man, Kneecap, Matt Maltese, Loveless, Mannequin Pussy, Dead Pony, Bad Nerves, Militarie Gun, Big Special, James Marriot, Loathe, Destroy Boys, Dream Wife, Paris Paloma, Courting, Crawlers, Wunderhorse and Viagra Boys.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, says: “It’s thrilling to announce such an incredible range of groundbreaking artists who are shaping the music scene in real time. Reading & Leeds doesn’t stand still; our audience demands the best and our line up strives to reflect what people are currently listening to. As the UK’s biggest and best music festival, Reading & Leeds is a unique and prestigious platform which attracts the world’s biggest artists. We’re proud to always be at the cutting edge and keen eyes may have spotted another evolution for the show on the poster; ‘The Chevron’ – details of which will be revealed soon.”

Reading & Leeds will take place from 21st–25th August 2024.