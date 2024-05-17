renforshort has released her new project about embracing a fresh start, ‘clean hands dirty water’

renforshort is has released a new single, ‘buried alive‘.

It follows on from the Canadian alt-popster’s 2022 debut album ‘dear Amelia’, and features her recent singles ‘buried alive’ and ‘hurt like it should’.

Of the EP, the artwork for which was created in charcoal, she adds: “The younger you are, things feel a lot heavier. Your hands feel dirty with something someone said to you once that you think will never go away, or a direction that your life is taking that you feel you don’t have any control over… But you do. You can wash your hands. Charcoal’s not that hard to get off. You really could have a fresh start if you wash your hands.”

Check it out below.