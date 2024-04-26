renforshort’s new single ‘buried alive’ is about getting your life back after a breakup

renforshort is has released a new single, ‘buried alive‘.

It’s a cut from the Canadian alt-popster’s follow-up to 2022 debut album ‘dear Amelia’, with ‘clean hands dirty water’ set for release on 17th May.

“‘Buried Alive’ is about the persisting memories of a past relationship,” she explains. “I wanted to really talk about the difficulty of adjusting to life and routine when such an important part of it is gone. I believe it’s important to mourn a breakup, without allowing it to consume your life, and this song takes place in that in-between period of trying to get my life back on track and move on, when that feels impossible.

“I was lucky enough to work with 3 incredibly talented people Paul Phamous, Ethan Shneiderman, and PJ Harding. Working with them has not only been such an incredible learning experience, but a true joy. Watching them in their element and learning from them is really cool. We kinda just sat on the couch, they passed me an sm7 and I started spitting out melodies, and they would throw out phrases or words and we just really worked together so well.”

Of the EP, the artwork for which was created in charcoal, she adds: “The younger you are, things feel a lot heavier. Your hands feel dirty with something someone said to you once that you think will never go away, or a direction that your life is taking that you feel you don’t have any control over… But you do. You can wash your hands. Charcoal’s not that hard to get off. You really could have a fresh start if you wash your hands.”

Check it out below.