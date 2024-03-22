renforshort is has announced a new project with early single ‘hurt like it should‘.

The Canadian alt-popster also recently released her new track ‘serpentine’, which was produced by Jonny Lattimer (Rina Sawayama) and Jeff Hazin (Glaive, Tai Verdes, Midwxst), and created during a stint in London.

The follow-up to 2022 debut album ‘dear Amelia’, ‘clean hands dirty water’ is set for release on 17th May.

Ren explains: “‘hurt like it should’ is a song about being stuck in the same place because someone is getting in the way of your growth. I had been in a tattered one-sided relationship and at a point everything started feeling the same. There was no excitement anymore and my partner was unloyal to me which sucked. It’s a little bit of a revenge song and extreme catharsis on my end,” says renforshort.

She continues, “Working with Ian Fitchuk and Tommy English was such an honor. To watch them in their element was a real treat, they are dedicated and exceptional musicians and creators. The way they’re able to tell stories through music both sonically and lyrically makes writing alongside them such a joy. They helped me write this song at a time when I felt so burnt out.”

Of the EP, the artwork for which was created in charcoal, she adds: “The younger you are, things feel a lot heavier. Your hands feel dirty with something someone said to you once that you think will never go away, or a direction that your life is taking that you feel you don’t have any control over… But you do. You can wash your hands. Charcoal’s not that hard to get off. You really could have a fresh start if you wash your hands.”

Check it out below.