renforshort has dropped her first new material since her 2022 debut album, Elliott Smith-influenced single ‘serpentine’

renforshort is back with her first single since her 2022 debut album ‘dear amelia’.

The Canadian alt-popster’s new track ‘serpentine’ was produced by Jonny Lattimer (Rina Sawayama) and Jeff Hazin (Glaive, Tai Verdes, Midwxst), and created during a stint in London.

“serpentine is a song that at its surface is about walking alone through London,” she explains. “In crafting the melody, we drew inspiration from the style of the legendary Elliott Smith, whose influence is evident in the musical arrangement.

“Working with Johnny was a truly enriching experience, as his creativity and talent added so much depth to the song. It’s a special piece for me, being the first track I envisioned for the project reflecting the independence, solitude and isolation I felt during my month-long stay alone in London.

“The simplicity and honesty of the song captures such a personal moment, and I’m grateful for the experiences I had while creating this song, with a nod of gratitude to the melodic influence of Elliott Smith.”

