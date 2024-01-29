Ricky Montgomery has unveiled a single inspired by his childhood dog, and confirmed a new tour

Ricky Montgomery has unveiled his latest single, ‘It’s Ok To Cry’.
Out now via Warner Records, the track sees the alt-pop artist reckon with heartbreak and grief, and arrives ahead of his upcoming April tour.
Ricky says: “I wrote ‘It’s Ok to Cry’ in late 2020 for my childhood dog Lily, who passed away in the middle of lockdown. I wasn’t able to be there, and I took that really hard. I finished most of the lyrics the day that it happened, but it still took me three years to find a version that felt good enough to honour her memory. I think we finally found that version.”
Check out the tracks below, and catch him live at the following:
APRIL
6 Dublin, Academy, Green Room
8 Glasgow, SWG3 Studio Warehouse
9 Manchester, Gorilla
10 London, Electric Ballroom
12 Paris, La Maroquinerie
13 Amsterdam, Melkweg OZ
14 Cologne, Luxor