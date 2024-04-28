Rihanna shares updates on her long-awaited album ‘R9’: “It’s gonna be amazing. It has to be”

Rihanna has once again sparked excitement about her much-anticipated comeback album, tentatively referred to as ‘R9’ by her fans, by teasing new music during a recent red carpet event for her Fenty makeup brand.

Following her 2016 album ‘Anti’, expectations have been high for new music from the pop legend. Speaking with Extra, Rihanna claimed, “It’s gonna be amazing. It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right? I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at.”

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has discussed ‘R9’. Over a year ago, while promoting her Super Bowl halftime show, she indicated that the album was expected to be released in 2023 — a target that was not met. She expressed a desire to release it within the year, emphasizing her focus on enjoyment and the integration of appropriate visuals with her music. “I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” Rihanna stated in February 2023. “But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos… And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”

The upcoming album reportedly includes over 500 songs recorded for consideration. Rihanna compared listening to her unreleased tracks to revisiting old wardrobe choices, highlighting her evolving tastes and artistic direction. “It’s like, ‘Ew, no. I would never wear those again.’ Your taste changes, your vibe changes,” she remarked.

When probed about potential collabs on ‘R9’, Rihanna indicated she’s going to be picky. “I’m not a big collaborator… It has to be very intentional, so I’ll know when I have the record,” she admitted.

The wait continues.