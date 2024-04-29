RIIZE have shared new b-side tracks ahead of their debut mini-album, ‘RIIZING’

RIIZE have launched a series of b-side tracks from their upcoming mini-album ‘RIIZING’.

Released under SM Entertainment/RCA Records, the group have also dropped music videos for ‘One Kiss’ and ‘9 Days’. They follow their previous releases, ‘Siren’ and ‘Impossible’, ahead of their debut mini-album set for release in June.

The tracks ‘9 Days’, ‘Honestly’, and ‘One Kiss’ explore various facets of RIIZE’s self-described “emotional pop” genre. ‘9 Days’ combines infectious dance rhythms with lyrics about the relentless pursuit of dreams despite hectic schedules. ‘Honestly’ portrays a more introspective side of the group, with a narrative about self-love and moving on from painful relationships. Meanwhile, ‘One Kiss’ serves as a tribute to their fans, encapsulating a promise of unwavering love with its grand strings and profound lyrics.

RIIZE is also gearing up for their first international fan-con tour, “RIIZING DAY”, which will cover nine regions worldwide. The tour kicks off in Seoul on 4 May and includes a stop at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on 20 May. The event promises an engaging experience with games, music, and performances, with further details and additional dates to be announced later.