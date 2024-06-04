RIIZE have released a new iScreaM remix of ‘Impossible’, featuring French house artist Darius

The group have a new mini-album coming.
Photo credit: SM Entertainment

RIIZE shared a new track, ‘iScreaM Vol.32 : Impossible Remix‘.

The track – which features French house artist Darius – follows recent releases ‘9 Days’, ‘Honestly’, and ‘One Kiss’, which are all taken from their upcoming mini-album ‘RIIZING – The 1st Mini Album’, due 17th June.

The group are currently on their first fan-con tour, RIIZING DAY. The tour started in Seoul on 4th May with stops in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Taipei and others, before wrapping up back in Seoul in September.

Check out the new mix below.

