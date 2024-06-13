Riot Fest reveals lineup featuring Fall Out Boy, Beck, St. Vincent and more

Riot Fest has officially announced its line-up for this year’s festival, set to take place from September 20 – 22 at Riotland in Bridgeview, Illinois.

This year’s event features headliners Fall Out Boy, a reunited Slayer, and Beck. The festival lineup also includes performances from Rob Zombie, The Offspring, who will be playing their album ‘Smash’ in full, St. Vincent, Public Enemy, Suicidal Tendencies, Mastodon, Lamb Of God, and Sum 41, among others.

NOFX are set to perform on all three nights as part of their farewell tour. They will be joined by friends and fellow punk icons Descendents, Circle Jerks, Buzzcocks, Pennywise, Laura Jane Grace, and Lagwagon.

Tickets for the festival are available now. You can check out the full line-up below.