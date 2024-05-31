Rita Ora has shared her upbeat, summery RAYE co-write, ‘Ask & You Shall Receive’

Rita Ora has released a new single, ‘Ask & You Shall Receive’.

Following on from ‘You Only Love Me’, the first taste of her upcoming album, the track helps to mark a new era for Ora, who recently signed a deal with BMG, giving her ownership of all her future master recordings and greater artistic control.

Rita says: “The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone. It was co-written by the amazing Raye, which feels like such a full circle moment, as I have so many amazing memories from when we were on the road together for the Phoenix tour.”

She’s also performing at Mighty Hoopla this weekend. The event – which takes place on 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London – will also feature sets from Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware, Kim Petras, Rachel Stevens, Cat Burns, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Eve, Rebecca Black, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Cher Lloyd, Georgia, Lynks, Maya Jane Coles, The Veronicas, Walt Disco and more.

Check out the new track below.