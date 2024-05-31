Rita Ora has shared her upbeat, summery RAYE co-write, ‘Ask & You Shall Receive’

Catch her at Mighty Hoopla this weekend.

Rita Ora has released a new single, ‘Ask & You Shall Receive’.

Following on from ‘You Only Love Me’, the first taste of her upcoming album, the track helps to mark a new era for Ora, who recently signed a deal with BMG, giving her ownership of all her future master recordings and greater artistic control.

Rita says: “The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone. It was co-written by the amazing Raye, which feels like such a full circle moment, as I have so many amazing memories from when we were on the road together for the Phoenix tour.”

She’s also performing at Mighty Hoopla this weekend. The event – which takes place on 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London – will also feature sets from Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware, Kim Petras, Rachel Stevens, Cat Burns, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Eve, Rebecca Black, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Cher Lloyd, Georgia, Lynks, Maya Jane Coles, The Veronicas, Walt Disco and more.

Check out the new track below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Live Reviews
English Teacher give a lesson in rock'n'roll supremacy at Electric Brixton, London
Music News
Say Now have released their first single of 2024, 'Bitch Get Out My Car'
Music News
Bury Tomorrow are stepping into a different era with their brutal new single 'Villain Arc'
READ MORE