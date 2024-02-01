Wet Leg, Maisie Peters, Rivers Cuomo and more are taking part in a new CBeebies show, Yukee

Wet Leg, Maisie Peters, Rivers Cuomo (pictured) and more are taking part in new CBeebies show Yukee.

The series aims to inspire a love for music, with Lauren Laverne also appearing as a roving reporter called Roxie Rabbit, and Ezra Collective cast as travelling jazz musicians.

A press release explains: “Star guests and stories include: Wet Leg who appear as a travelling troupe of snails called The Slime Sisters proving that the most important instrument of all is your voice; Ezra Collective, who are cast as travelling jazz musicians Ezy and Ray in an episode all about improvisation and taking inspiration from the music unexpected of places; Maisie Peters who plays a mouse that’s become lost in the garden and needs a musical map to find her way home.”

Yukee will air on CBeebies weekdays from Monday 5th February, and episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.