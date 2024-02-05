Rock in Rio Lisbon has unveiled this year’s final headliners, Jonas Brothers.

The set will mark the band’s first-ever gig in Portugal. Also new to the bill, are James, Jake Bugg, Lukas Graham, Carolina Deslandes, Ivete Sangalo and more.

Roberta Medina, Executive Vice-President of Rock in Rio, comments: “We’re very excited to be able to fulfil the dream of a whole generation of Jonas Brothers fans who will finally be able to see them live in Portugal. It’s going to be an emotional day, for sure!”

Rock in Rio Lisbon will take place from 15th-16th and 22nd-23rd June. Visit tickets.rockinrioLisbon.pt for more information.