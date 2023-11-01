Rohan Solomon has shared ‘Croatia’ from his symphony-meets-pop concept album, ‘Strung Out To Dry’

Rohan Solomon has shared a new cut from his new symphony-meets-pop concept album, ‘Strung Out To Dry’.

The New Delhi/New York-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer has shared ‘Croatia’ from the ambitious full-length.

Rohan explains: “As the album unfolds, each track serves as a chapter in the protagonist’s journey. ‘Croatia’ introduces Act 3, as the protagonist falls head over heels for someone, despite the inherent risks. This flagship song combines rock vibes with orchestral elements.”

Check it out below.