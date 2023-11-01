Rohan Solomon has shared ‘Croatia’ from his symphony-meets-pop concept album, ‘Strung Out To Dry’

"This flagship song combines rock vibes with orchestral elements," he explains.

Rohan Solomon has shared a new cut from his new symphony-meets-pop concept album, ‘Strung Out To Dry’.

The New Delhi/New York-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer has shared ‘Croatia’ from the ambitious full-length.

Rohan explains: “As the album unfolds, each track serves as a chapter in the protagonist’s journey. ‘Croatia’ introduces Act 3, as the protagonist falls head over heels for someone, despite the inherent risks. This flagship song combines rock vibes with orchestral elements.” 

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Cat Burns offers a reassuring hand to those feeling lost with her new single, 'know that you're not alone'
Music News
The Last Dinner Party have announced their debut album with new single, 'On Your Side'
Music News
Allie X has released a new self-directed video for her single 'Black Eye': "Done with a wink and a bit of camp"
READ MORE