Role Model has released a new single, ‘Oh, Gemini’.

The Maine-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter wrote the song – which follows on from his single ‘a little more time’, and debut album ‘Rx’ – in Nashville.

Role Model recalls, “I was bracing for loss, it’s that human feeling that we want to mean something to someone after it’s all said and done, nobody wants to feel easily forgotten.”

Check it out below.