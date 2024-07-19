Role Model visits home for his new video for ‘Scumbag’

Role Model has released a new video for his track ‘Scumbag’.

The single is taken from his second album ‘Kansas Anymore’, which is out now via Polydor Records. The video, directed by Will DeSena, was shot in Role Model’s hometown of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Role Model says of his new album: “I was writing a lot of songs about watching my relationship slowly fall apart and was bracing for that loss. I wanted to start slow and soft with ‘Oh, Gemini.’ There’s a lot more to this album that isn’t so dark and slow. It’s a summer album somehow.”

The album follows Role Model’s 2022 debut ‘Rx’, which focused on being in love. In contrast, ‘Kansas Anymore’ draws inspiration from homesickness and heartbreak.

Check it out below.