The Rolling Stones have used deepfake technology in their new ‘In The Stars’ video starring Odessa A’zion
‘In The Stars’ is taken from the band’s newly announced album ‘Foreign Tongues’.
The Rolling Stones have shared the video for their latest single, ‘In The Stars’.
Directed by Francois Rousselet, who previously worked with the band on ‘Angry’ and ‘Ride ’Em On Down’, the video stars actor Odessa A’zion and was created using deepfake technology by Deep Voodoo. It reimagines the Stones’ 1970s-era selves performing alongside musicians, dancers and performers from different eras and subcultures.
“Are you kidding me? It's my dream,” A’zion says of appearing in the clip. “The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was ‘Tattoo You’. I'm obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure.”
‘In The Stars’ is taken from the band’s newly announced album ‘Foreign Tongues’, due for release on 10th July via Capitol Records. Produced by Andrew Watt, the record follows 2023’s ‘Hackney Diamonds’.
Ahead of the album announcement, the band also released the track ‘Rough and Twisted’ on a limited white label vinyl under the name The Cockroaches.
The tracklisting for ‘Foreign Tongues’ is:
Directed by Francois Rousselet, who previously worked with the band on ‘Angry’ and ‘Ride ’Em On Down’, the video stars actor Odessa A’zion and was created using deepfake technology by Deep Voodoo. It reimagines the Stones’ 1970s-era selves performing alongside musicians, dancers and performers from different eras and subcultures.
“Are you kidding me? It's my dream,” A’zion says of appearing in the clip. “The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was ‘Tattoo You’. I'm obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure.”
‘In The Stars’ is taken from the band’s newly announced album ‘Foreign Tongues’, due for release on 10th July via Capitol Records. Produced by Andrew Watt, the record follows 2023’s ‘Hackney Diamonds’.
Ahead of the album announcement, the band also released the track ‘Rough and Twisted’ on a limited white label vinyl under the name The Cockroaches.
The tracklisting for ‘Foreign Tongues’ is:
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