Fresh from the release of her debut solo album, ‘Mid Air’, Romy has announced a headline live tour for later this year.

The ‘Club Mid Air’ tour will see the UK singer, songwriter and producer creating a series of unique and inclusive events across the UK, Europe and North America throughout November and December.

A press release explains that “just like the album, the shows will be places for celebration, salvation and sanctuary on the dancefloor, with Romy joined by a personally curated selection of DJs”.

Fans can register for presale tickets via Romy’s official site. Presale tickets will be available from 10am local time Tuesday 19th September and then go on general sale 10am local time on Wednesday 20th September.

The dates read:

NOVEMBER

9 Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France

10 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

16 Kagelbanan, Stockholm, Sweden

17 Schwuz, Berlin, Germany

18 Electric Brixton, London, UK

DECEMBER

1 El Rey, Los Angeles CA, USA

2 Bimbos, San Francisco CA, USA

4 Thalia Hall, Chicago IL, USA

5 Axis, Toronto ON, Canada

7 Webster Hall, New York NY, USA